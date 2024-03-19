Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.