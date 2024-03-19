Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

