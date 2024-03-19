Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 528 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $852.61.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $713.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

