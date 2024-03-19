Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $287.50 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

