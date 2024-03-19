WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.59

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 48949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

