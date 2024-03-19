Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,037 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco India ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,673. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Invesco India ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $27.34.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

