Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,332 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,879,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,543,977. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.