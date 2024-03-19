Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

