Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 72,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

SVOL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. 399,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,588. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

