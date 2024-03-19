Worth Asset Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth $91,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.4 %

ProShares Short High Yield stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,020. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

