Worth Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 773.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 127,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,736. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.