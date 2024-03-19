Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,330,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,431,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

