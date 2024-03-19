Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $249,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

