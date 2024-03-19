Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $367,000 in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

BATS BUFQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 198,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

