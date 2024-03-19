Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLTW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

TLTW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 358,686 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

