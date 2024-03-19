Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

GE traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. 3,659,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. General Electric has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.