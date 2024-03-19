Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,553 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

TRV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.75. 353,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $224.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

