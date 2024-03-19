Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,084 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.46. The stock had a trading volume of 896,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

