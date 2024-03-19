Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

