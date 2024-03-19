Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,405,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313,168. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

