Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.16. 26,214,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,812,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

