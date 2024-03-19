XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,720,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 12,201,084 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

XPeng Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after buying an additional 624,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

