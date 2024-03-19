Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 150,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 419,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 700.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

