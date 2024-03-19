Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 140761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $705.52 million, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Yext by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 94,151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yext by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yext by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

