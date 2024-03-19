Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Yü Group Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £228.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 0.88. Yü Group has a 12 month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,490 ($18.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,217.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,148.67.
About Yü Group
