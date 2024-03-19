Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Yü Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £228.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 0.88. Yü Group has a 12 month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,490 ($18.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,217.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,148.67.

Get Yü Group alerts:

About Yü Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.