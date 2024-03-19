Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,067 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YUM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.28. 326,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,389. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

