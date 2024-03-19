Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $40.00. Yum China shares last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 872,405 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

