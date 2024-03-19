ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CEO James Christopher Foster Sells 80,542 Shares

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $90,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,370,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

