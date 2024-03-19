ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) COO Sells $32,376.96 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) COO Kevin T. Reardon sold 28,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,376.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 638,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in ZeroFox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.