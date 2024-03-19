ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $7.80 Price Target at Bank of America

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $11.00 to $7.80 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

