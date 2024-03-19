ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.05. 4,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZKH

ZKH Group Trading Down 5.9 %

About ZKH Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06.

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.