Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZS traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.68. 742,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,702. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -202.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,440. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

