1,058 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.10. 48,716,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,254,539. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

