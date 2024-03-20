128,581 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 128,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of NYSE:PCG remained flat at $16.25 on Wednesday. 2,072,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787,938. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

