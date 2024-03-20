1,350 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.