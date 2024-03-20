1,369 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. 813,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $381.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

