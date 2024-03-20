17,800 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 152,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

