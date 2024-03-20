18,527 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.16% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $127.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%.

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company's stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

