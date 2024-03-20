1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,269 shares of company stock worth $313,586. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

