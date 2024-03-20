1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com
In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,269 shares of company stock worth $313,586. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
