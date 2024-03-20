2,194 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

