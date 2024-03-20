503 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,334. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

