5,804 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BN. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 1,613,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock worth $10,911,373. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

