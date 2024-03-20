7,139 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 158,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

