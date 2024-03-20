Abacus Life (ABL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.