Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5707 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Absa Group Price Performance

AGRPY opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

