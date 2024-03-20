Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5707 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Absa Group Price Performance
AGRPY opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.27.
About Absa Group
