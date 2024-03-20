Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.67. The company has a market cap of $236.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.