Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.15. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 514,042 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,096,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

