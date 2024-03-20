Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 286,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

