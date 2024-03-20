Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adicet Bio by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.