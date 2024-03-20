Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
