Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $512.50 and last traded at $514.58. Approximately 911,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,550,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Adobe by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.